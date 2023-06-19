Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVE traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.14. The stock had a trading volume of 531,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,592. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.12. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $161.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.