Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 73.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Match Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTCH. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Insider Activity

Match Group Price Performance

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $42.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,855,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,089. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.41. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.73 and a 52-week high of $79.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The business had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.