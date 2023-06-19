Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $24,166,000. M. Kraus & Co grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE NEE traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.59. The stock had a trading volume of 23,053,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,272,585. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.86. The company has a market capitalization of $152.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

