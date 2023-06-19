Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $293,000 Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,427,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,352,000 after purchasing an additional 402,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,201,000 after purchasing an additional 207,808 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 279,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,510,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1,240.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,773,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,147. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.85, a PEG ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $77.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOCU. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DocuSign from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

