Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

BATS ARKG traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.61. 1,240,910 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.33.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

