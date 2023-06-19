Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 202,376 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.74. 9,037,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,515,783. The firm has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

