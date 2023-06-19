Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,285 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays increased their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,240,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,828,887. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The company has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

