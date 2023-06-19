Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,263 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.20. The stock had a trading volume of 34,134,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,508,447. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

