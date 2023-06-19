BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,400 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the May 15th total of 138,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BRT Apartments Price Performance

Shares of BRT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.89. 79,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,575. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $381.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

BRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

In other BRT Apartments news, CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $327,962.11. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,355,281.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BRT Apartments news, CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $327,962.11. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,355,281.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,621.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 100,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,836 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $982,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.