BTIG Research Boosts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $148.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LEN. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a sell rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a market perform rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.53.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $120.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $121.95.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.24%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after buying an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,163 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,173,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,991,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,123,000 after purchasing an additional 415,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.