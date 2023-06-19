Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Short Interest Up 7.2% in May

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the May 15th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

BG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.70.

Shares of BG traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.43. 2,803,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,087. Bunge has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.72 and its 200-day moving average is $95.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Bunge by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

