Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Short Interest Update

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the May 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 988,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burford Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUR. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 273,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital Price Performance

BUR stock remained flat at $12.67 during midday trading on Monday. 845,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,717. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $14.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $380.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burford Capital will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BUR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Burford Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of legal finance products and services comprising core legal finance and alternative strategies, and in the asset management business. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management and Other Services, and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters, both directly and through investment in the Group’s private funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.