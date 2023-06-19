Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 1.2% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

3M Trading Up 0.7 %

3M stock opened at $104.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.31. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The company has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

