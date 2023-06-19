Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Has $13.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 10.3% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $13,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 755.1% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $46.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.96. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $47.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

