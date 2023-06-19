Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.31 Million Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,602 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for about 3.3% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $58.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.64. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The company has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.611 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BUD has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.