Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.31 Million Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,602 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for about 3.3% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance
Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $58.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.64. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The company has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.611 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 16.40%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BUD has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
