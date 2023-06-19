Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Has $517,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.87.

Shares of GE stock opened at $106.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $115.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day moving average is $90.24.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

