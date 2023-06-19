Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $249,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $507.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.45. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $287.82 and a 52 week high of $517.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.6507 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

