Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,395 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.83. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $83.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1971 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

