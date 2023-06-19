Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 1.0% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $452,154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Booking by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,652,000 after buying an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,640.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,786.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,639.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,441.30.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Wedbush began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,759.80.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

