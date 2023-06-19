Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Update

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 775,800 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 705,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Caesarstone Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSTE traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 196,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,643. The stock has a market cap of $162.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18. Caesarstone has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.67.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $150.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.43 million. Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Caesarstone will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTE. Benchmark lowered their price target on Caesarstone from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Caesarstone from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 113.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 47.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 34.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

