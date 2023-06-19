Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 70 ($0.88) price target on the stock.
Chaarat Gold Price Performance
Chaarat Gold stock opened at GBX 9.78 ($0.12) on Thursday. Chaarat Gold has a 12-month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 16.40 ($0.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £67.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
About Chaarat Gold
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.