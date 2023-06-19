Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 70 ($0.88) price target on the stock.

Chaarat Gold stock opened at GBX 9.78 ($0.12) on Thursday. Chaarat Gold has a 12-month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 16.40 ($0.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £67.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

