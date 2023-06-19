Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Short Interest Down 9.4% in May

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,020,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 14,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days. Approximately 24.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the third quarter worth about $183,000. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOOS traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 823,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,863. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $18.91. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $216.84 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOS. UBS Group decreased their target price on Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Canada Goose from $17.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

