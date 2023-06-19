Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises 1.7% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 46,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CNQ opened at $55.01 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $62.57. The company has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.78.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.02%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

