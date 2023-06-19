Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,077 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $9.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.64%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

