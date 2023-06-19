Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 25,929 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 498,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,929 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $27,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI opened at $54.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.56. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $57.89.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

