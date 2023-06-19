Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,984 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Cummins worth $24,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,752,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CMI opened at $235.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.31. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

