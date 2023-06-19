Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $21.63 Million Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 268.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,324 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 229,832 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $21,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,410,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,731 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.44% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.2 %
RIO stock opened at $67.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average of $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $80.51.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
