Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 93,516 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Cousins Properties worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 340.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 620,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after buying an additional 479,411 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 441.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,054,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

About Cousins Properties

Shares of CUZ opened at $22.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

