Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,561 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $18,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 94,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 7,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.92 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.15.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

