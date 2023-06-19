Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,930,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the May 15th total of 8,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of COF traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.07. 4,280,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,495. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.62 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.76.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 73.5% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

