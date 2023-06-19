CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW) Short Interest Update

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the May 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareMax

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CareMax stock. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 412,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. CareMax makes up about 0.3% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

CareMax Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMAXW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.48. 3,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,179. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. CareMax has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.16.

