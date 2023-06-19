Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.67.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CSL stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,636. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.49.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 18.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 19.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 145,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 9.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 284,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,017 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

