Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CPRX stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.76% and a return on equity of 34.72%. On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $345,977.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at $52,198,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $345,977.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at $52,198,118.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $668,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at $125,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,151 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,206 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 400.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

