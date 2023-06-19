Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Short Interest Update

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Sun purchased 6,100 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 376.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth $54,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CATY stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.02. 801,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,625. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.14. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $299.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 37.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CATY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

