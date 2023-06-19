CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of CEA Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEAD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CEA Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in CEA Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in CEA Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CEA Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEA Industries Price Performance

Shares of CEAD remained flat at $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,049. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. CEA Industries has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

CEA Industries Company Profile

CEA Industries ( NASDAQ:CEAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. CEA Industries had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter.

CEA Industries, Inc engages in in the development, design, and distribution of cultivation technologies for controlled environment agriculture, primarily for cannabis crops. It offers controlled climate systems, controls, and biosecurity cultivation products, and MEP engineering, odor control, and installation support services.

