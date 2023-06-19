Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Short Interest Update

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the May 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.0 days. Currently, 13.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celcuity

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Celcuity by 92.5% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Celcuity by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Celcuity by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Price Performance

NASDAQ CELC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,848. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 28.26, a quick ratio of 28.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity ( NASDAQ:CELC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts predict that Celcuity will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

