Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Raised to $14.50 at TD Securities

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLS. StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of CLS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.24. 1,193,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,470. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Celestica has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.09.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Celestica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Celestica by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 105,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 44,885 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Celestica by 57.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 35.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

