Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.10

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.10 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.31), with a volume of 1260401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.38).

Cenkos Securities Trading Down 18.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 41.99. The firm has a market cap of £14.17 million, a P/E ratio of -610.00 and a beta of 1.07.

About Cenkos Securities

(Get Rating)

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad, broking and research, and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers for various sectors, including technology, healthcare, energy, and industrial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cenkos Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenkos Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.