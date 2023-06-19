Centrifuge (CFG) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $10.93 million and approximately $298,270.19 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.1824111 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $309,143.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

