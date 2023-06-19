Centrifuge Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $10.96 million and approximately $295,426.01 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000689 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

