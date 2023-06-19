Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Short Interest Up 8.7% in May

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the May 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Century Communities Stock Performance
Century Communities stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $69.67. 496,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $72.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.75.
Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $735.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $3,155,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,820.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $211,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $3,155,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,820.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 381.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 584.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.
