Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives $34.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

CERE has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $67,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Bodenrader sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $62,440.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $181,949.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,895 shares of company stock worth $4,518,940 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $105,000.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

