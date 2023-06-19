CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.07.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $71.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,874,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,382. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.11. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.