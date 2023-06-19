Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,200 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the May 15th total of 491,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLDT shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $166,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 295,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 28,075 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 177,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 113,758 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,367,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,316,000 after purchasing an additional 186,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 32,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLDT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,007. The company has a market capitalization of $468.53 million, a PE ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 1.79. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $14.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Further Reading

