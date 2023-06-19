Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,241 shares of company stock worth $5,871,281 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI stock traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $395.21. 1,883,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,579. The company has a market cap of $127.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $362.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $402.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.