Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Has $260,000 Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,287,000 after purchasing an additional 94,143 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $92.97. 4,678,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ED. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.62.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

