Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Has $441,000 Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,943 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in eBay by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in eBay by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in eBay by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in eBay by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,591,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830,879. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

