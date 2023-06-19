Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,051,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.06. 147,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,266. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

