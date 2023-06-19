Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.14. The stock had a trading volume of 414,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,264. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.