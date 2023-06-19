Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Sells 136 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,778,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,642,000 after buying an additional 11,062,636 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $147,994,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $75.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,653,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,098. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

